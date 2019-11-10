Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 67,220 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 796.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,220 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,906.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

