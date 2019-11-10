Contrasting On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of On Deck Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

On Deck Capital has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares On Deck Capital and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital 7.43% 9.29% 2.39% X Financial 29.18% 26.58% 17.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Deck Capital and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $398.38 million 0.85 $27.68 million $0.43 10.37 X Financial $514.96 million 0.57 $128.44 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than On Deck Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for On Deck Capital and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

On Deck Capital presently has a consensus price target of $5.15, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given On Deck Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe On Deck Capital is more favorable than X Financial.

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. On Deck Capital does not pay a dividend.

Summary

X Financial beats On Deck Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

