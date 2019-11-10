Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.62 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $547,488.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $654.38 or 0.07416936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015396 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048453 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,043,505,047 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

