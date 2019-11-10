Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE ED opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.51.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

