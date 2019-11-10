Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

CNCE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.73. 303,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,753. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $152.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van purchased 5,000 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 651,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,523,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

