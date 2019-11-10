Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $307.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

CGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

