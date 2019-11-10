Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 317,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,316. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,446,000 after buying an additional 1,233,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,392,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,834,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,495,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

