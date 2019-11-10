Comparing American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DRNA)

American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of American Oriental Bioengineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Oriental Bioengineering and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -737.93% -50.30% -26.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Oriental Bioengineering and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Oriental Bioengineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.86, suggesting a potential upside of 34.86%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than American Oriental Bioengineering.

Risk and Volatility

American Oriental Bioengineering has a beta of -8.81, indicating that its stock price is 981% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Oriental Bioengineering and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $6.18 million 195.68 -$88.85 million ($1.20) -14.74

American Oriental Bioengineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats American Oriental Bioengineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Oriental Bioengineering

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. It operates through the manufacturing and distribution segments. Its products include prescription pharmaceutical, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical products. The company was founded by Shujun Liu, Yanchun Li, and Jun Min on November 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its principal development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise additional rare disease programs; a program for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and various programs in various therapeutic areas involving liver function. The company has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

