Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.04 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.27.

ELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

