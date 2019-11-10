Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.61.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after buying an additional 1,190,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

