Community Bank of Raymore Sells 12,500 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Lexington Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.29% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 333,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

