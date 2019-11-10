Community Bank of Raymore Buys 1,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 0.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $10,941,987. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

