Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 865 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,009 shares of company stock worth $4,229,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.02.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

