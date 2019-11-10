Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock worth $1,313,986. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.