Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFR opened at $94.16 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

