Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,585. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $59.55 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

