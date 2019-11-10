Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $1,505,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $54.30 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

