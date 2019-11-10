Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,104 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.26. 351,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,861. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

