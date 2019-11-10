Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.95

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 549387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUF.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.