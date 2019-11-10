Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.95

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 549387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUF.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

