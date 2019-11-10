Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after acquiring an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,524 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,926,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,616,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,452,000 after buying an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.83 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

