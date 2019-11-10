Comerica Bank Sells 717 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.52. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.59.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.