Comerica Bank Sells 1,756 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $100.66 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

