Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of CTL opened at $14.79 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

