Comerica Bank Has $3.58 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris Industries worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

PII stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

