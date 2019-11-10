Comerica Bank Buys 47,464 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $928,789. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.