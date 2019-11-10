Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 0.7%

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$92.27 and last traded at C$92.09, approximately 16,298 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 77,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.51.

About Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

