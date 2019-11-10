Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of INB stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Company Profile
Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.