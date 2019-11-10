Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of INB stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

