Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$61.68 and a 12 month high of C$117.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total value of C$166,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,736.50. Also, Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total value of C$27,573.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,621 shares of company stock worth $380,640 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.00.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

