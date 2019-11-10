Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 179,981 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

