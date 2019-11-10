CNB Bank Sells 200 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $625,339,000 after buying an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,602,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,334,000 after buying an additional 447,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,862 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.61.

ROST stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

