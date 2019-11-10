Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLIN. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 856.50 ($11.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 849.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 941. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.75%.

In other news, insider Nick Keher purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

