Citigroup Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $137.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $126.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.36.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 657,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.