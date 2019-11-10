CIBC Upgrades Stantec (NYSE:STN) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. CIBC currently has $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Stantec stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 178,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.16. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $712.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.38 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stantec by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stantec by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stantec by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,110 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Stantec by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

