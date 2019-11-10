CIBC Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$26.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$22.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$43,123.19. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$313,357.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,578.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

