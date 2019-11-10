CIBC Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$89.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.72.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$86.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$56.09 and a 1 year high of C$86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$23,960,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 632,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

