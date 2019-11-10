CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 315,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.