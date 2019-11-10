CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,392,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,898 shares of company stock worth $7,684,410 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.