CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,504 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 1,013,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

