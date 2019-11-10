CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $236,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of TCF opened at $43.00 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

