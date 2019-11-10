CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $391,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 369.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,524 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $21,503,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 60.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 28.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

