CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,850. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

