Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Up 14.1% on Strong Earnings

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $27.76, 648,682 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average session volume of 163,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHUY shares. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 232,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

