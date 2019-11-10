Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

In related news, VP Rick Spann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price acquired 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,004 shares of company stock worth $641,458 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

