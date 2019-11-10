Chromadex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Chromadex to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. On average, analysts expect Chromadex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

