Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.89% and a negative return on equity of 263.14%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.81. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.