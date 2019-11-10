Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,225 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Centene worth $52,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.