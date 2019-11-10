Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

FUN stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 731.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

