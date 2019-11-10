CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDK. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 401,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,132. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 75.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 224.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.