Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $8.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,338,468.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 94,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $477.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.