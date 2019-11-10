Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $45.05 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

